1 . Max Thompson 7

His first league clean sheet of the season. He didn't have many saves to make and the ones he did were fairly routine but his handling was solid. Such was the type of game it was, he actually attempted the joint most passes (39) out of any Chesterfield player. A couple of his clearances went into touch but he can be forgiven. Did he go over the line with the ball from that corner? Newport will say he did but it was hard to tell and he might have been pushed. Photo: Tina Jenner