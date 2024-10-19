Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 7
His first league clean sheet of the season. He didn't have many saves to make and the ones he did were fairly routine but his handling was solid. Such was the type of game it was, he actually attempted the joint most passes (39) out of any Chesterfield player. A couple of his clearances went into touch but he can be forgiven. Did he go over the line with the ball from that corner? Newport will say he did but it was hard to tell and he might have been pushed. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Liam Mandeville 7
Took one for the team again by filling in at right-back. There were some cool bits of defending and others where he got caught out but that's to be expected. He provided width and linked-up with Dobra smartly at times. Made more crosses (5) than anyone else. He made one outstanding last-ditch tackle on Baker-Richardson who was about to pull the trigger. If he had got that wrong, it would have been a certain penalty. Replaced on 67. Photo: Cameron Smith
3. Tyrone Williams 7
A proud night for the centre-back who started his first-ever EFL game and he was named captain. He had to do lots of ugly bits of defending, making more clearances (6) than anyone else. He attempted the joint most passes (39) of those in a Spireites shirt and, although the stats say he only had a 59% success rate, he won't lose too much sleep over that. He did his job. Came off on 75 with cramp. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Harvey Araujo 7
Continues to go from strenth-to-strength. The young Fulham loanee made more tackles (6) than anyone else and was cool and calm in possession. He looks like another find who has a bright future in the game. Photo: Tina Jenner
