News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Tenpin star Kiera gets England call-up

​A teenager from Chesterfield has been selected to represent England in ten pin bowling.
By Sports Reporter
Published 8th Aug 2023, 20:14 BST- 1 min read

Kiera Black, 15, is a student at Springwell Community College and also bowls for Chesterfield YBC.

And her impressive form has seen her earn a spot in the England squad for the upcoming 10 Pin Bowling Triple Crown Championships, where Kiera and the England team will compete against Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Belgium and Iceland. ​

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s tournament is being hosted by Scotland and will run from 23rd-27th August.

Kiera is pictured with Debbie Davison from Chesterfield Bowl.Kiera is pictured with Debbie Davison from Chesterfield Bowl.
Kiera is pictured with Debbie Davison from Chesterfield Bowl.
Most Popular

Kiera started playing 10 Pin Bowling at the age of ten and it was clear she had a natural talent for the sport.

Right from the very start she always wanted to play for England and now after many years of hard work and training she has achieved it.

Kiera competes in tournaments up and down the country all year round and has won many medals over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kiera said: “I can’t put into words how much it means to be able to represent England and wear an England shirt, it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I started playing 10 pin bowling.

"I’m really looking forward to the Triple Crown Championships and hope me and the team can bring back some medals.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A spokesman for Seal Team Systems, who have sponsored Kiera for the last few years, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Kiera has made the England Team. We wish her and the team all the best in the upcoming tournament and hope they enjoy this amazing opportunity.”

Related topics:EnglandChesterfieldScotlandIcelandBelgiumWales