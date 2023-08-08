Tenpin star Kiera gets England call-up

Kiera Black, 15, is a student at Springwell Community College and also bowls for Chesterfield YBC.

And her impressive form has seen her earn a spot in the England squad for the upcoming 10 Pin Bowling Triple Crown Championships, where Kiera and the England team will compete against Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Belgium and Iceland. ​

This year’s tournament is being hosted by Scotland and will run from 23rd-27th August.

Kiera is pictured with Debbie Davison from Chesterfield Bowl.

Kiera started playing 10 Pin Bowling at the age of ten and it was clear she had a natural talent for the sport.

Right from the very start she always wanted to play for England and now after many years of hard work and training she has achieved it.

Kiera competes in tournaments up and down the country all year round and has won many medals over the years.

Kiera said: “I can’t put into words how much it means to be able to represent England and wear an England shirt, it’s something I’ve dreamed about since I started playing 10 pin bowling.

"I’m really looking forward to the Triple Crown Championships and hope me and the team can bring back some medals.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​