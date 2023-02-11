Macaulay Langstaff brilliantly controlled a long ball by Sam Slocombe before slotting in on 25 minutes to put the visitors ahead.

The Spireites equalised in first-half added time when Armando Dobra finished at the far post following Jeff King’s corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But King was given his marching orders on 63 minutes after receiving his second yellow card and Adam Chicksen turned in Aaron Nemane’s low cross eight minutes later.

Armando Dobra celebrates his goal against Notts County. Picture: Tina Jenner.

This was Chesterfield’s fourth sucessive defeat but it was a much-improved performance compared to their display against Woking in midweek. It means they stay fifth and five points behind Woking in third in the table, while Notts return to the top after just one defeat in 31 league matches.

Paul Cook made three changes from Tuesday night with Ross Fitzsimons, Mike Jones and Tim Akinola replacing Lucas Covolan, Darren Oldaker and Ryan Colclough. New signing Paul McCallum was on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notts County were without talented midfielder Ruben Rodrigues, who has scored 12 league goals this season, after he was sent off against Torquay United last weekend.

This fixture was due to take place two weeks ago but it was called-off due to a frozen pitch. In the fortnight since that postponement the Spireites had lost three on the bounce and fallen a huge 19 points behind their opponents. Although this was still a standout game in the National League calendar there was perhaps not as much excitement around it from a Town perspective compared to January 21.

These games never disappoint and the scoreline was level at the break after an entertaining first 45 minutes.

Chesterfield nearly got off to the worst possible start when Langstaff pounced on a mistake by Jamie Grimes but the Spireites’ skipper got back on the line to clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town responded well and Palmer lashed over the crossbar after Slocombe parried from Dobra.

Joe Quigley was presented with a chance but he fluffed his lines and soon after Ollie Banks blasted over from distance.

The energetic Akinola was catching the eye, while down the other end Fitzsimons saved from Joey Jones from the edge of the box.

The opener came on 25 minutes when Langstaff superbly controlled a long ball forward by Slocombe before slotting in. It was a soft goal from a Chesterfield point of view but classy play from the league’s top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Notts looking like they would go in ahead at the break, the Spireites won a corner during two minutes of added time and they made it count. King delivered it, Grimes got a head on it, and Dobra finished at the back post.

Before the equaliser, Dobra and Connell Rawlinson clashed and they were both booked and as the two teams headed down the tunnel there was a coming together.

Langstaff had a brilliant chance to put Notts back in front after half-time but Fitzsimons denied him with a brilliant block.

As the atmosphere cranked up again Chesterfield came fighting back and Dobra’s run and cross just needed tapping home but it evaded everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King, who was booked in the aftermath of Dobra equalising, received his second yellow card with 25 minutes to go after a challenge on the halfway line.

That left the Blues with a huge task and a reshuffle took place as Ryheem Sheckleford replaced Mike Jones.

But just a few minutes later the Magpies retook the lead when Chicksen turned in Nemane’s cross.

That goal resulted in two more Chesterfield substitutions as McCallum came on for his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of those subs, Ryan Colclough, went close with a dangerous run and shot, and Dobra had a shot blocked as the clock ticked down.