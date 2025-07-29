Pre-season is over and the final preparations are being done for Chesterfield’s opening day clash against Barrow.

Just under three months after the play-off defeat to Walsall, the Spireites are back in competitive action as they host the Cumbrians on Saturday. Here, we take a look at what Chesterfield will be coming up against this weekend.

HOW HAVE THEY GOT ON IN PRE-SEASON?

Andy Whing’s men have not had any shock results for or against in pre-season. They have lost 1-0 to both Bolton and Huddersfield Town, while recording wins against lower league opposition in Lancaster City (2-0), Tamworth (2-0) and Rochdale (1-0).

Barrow manager Andy Whing.

HAVE THEY LOST ANY KEY PLAYERS?

Yes, midfielders Robbie Gotts, Kian Spence and Dean Campbell have all departed for League One clubs after turning down new contracts. Gotts, 25, who came through the Leeds United academy, left to become Doncaster Rovers’ first signing back in May. Spence, 24, who scored 14 goals and created seven others in the last two seasons, opted to join Rotherham United. And Campbell, 24, a former Scotland youth international, has linked-up with Northampton Town. Striker Emile Acquah, 24, has also been sold to Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

WHO HAVE THEY SIGNED?

Their latest signing is probably the most ‘headline-grabbing’, with former Derby County, Preston and Blackpool winger Tom Barkhuizen, 32, penning a two-year deal

Meanwhile, former Spireite Charlie Raglan, 32, has arrived after departing Oldham Athletic, and fellow defender Lewis Shipley, 21, is in after being released by Norwich City

Young winger Michael Adu-Poku, 19, has joined on loan from Watford, while ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Scott Smith, 24, Jack Earing, 26, from Walsall, former Port Vale man Rekeem Harper, 25 also come in, as does Regan Booty, 27, for a fee from Gateshead

Up top they have added ex-Kilmarnock striker Innes Cameron, 24, and Tyler Walker, 28, from Lincoln City and ex-Crewe forward Kane Hemmings, 34, after a successful trial

HOW DID THEY GET ON LAST SEASON?

They finished 16th on 59 points, 17 points clear of relegation and 11 points behind the play-off places. Boss Whing, who was at Solihull Moors at the time, was appointed in January, replacing Stephen Clemence. The Bluebirds were winless in five and eight points above the drop zone when former Spireite Whing took over so he deserves credit for steering them well away from danger. They ended the season with just one defeat in 13, which came against Chesterfield in March.

WHAT DO THE BOOKIES THINK?

Barrow are neither fancied for promotion or relegation. They are 28/1 to win the league, and 13/2 to be promoted or relegated.

WHAT HAS MANAGER ANDY WHING SAID?

Speaking after their last friendly against Rochdale, he said: “There is still loads to improve on. This is a really new squad so they are going to be some teething problems. But obviously it’s great to iron them out now, and move forward and look forward to this week.

“With one week to go you want it to feel like a proper game of football and I thought they (Rochdale) were very good. We will keep learning every single day, and I am sure by 3pm next week we will be bang at it.”

HOW DID THEY LINE-UP IN THEIR LAST FRIENDLY?

Stanway, Canavan, Raglan (Shipley 89), Foley, Jackson, Newby, Harper (Earing 67), Smith, Booty (Fletcher 89), Cameron (Hemmings 67), Walker (Mahoney 45).