Chesterfield’s status as deserved National League champions should be confirmed tonight, baring a miracle.

Town are currently 21 points clear of second-placed Barnet with only 21 points to play for and with a far superior goal difference.

Mathematically, they need one more point at FC Halifax Town tonight to officially secure top spot and their place in the Football League next season.

Relegation from the Football League in 2017/18 heralded a tough, and long spell, in the National League .

But fans saw Spireites get better and better as they put the building blocks in place for a long-awaited return to the Football League.

Here we take a look at some of the games fans have enjoyed, with pictures league games at Dagenham, Chorley, Borehamwood and many more, plus the defeat at Wembley to Notts County.

Check out this gallery and see if you, or anyone you know features.

1 . Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Chorley v Chesterfield Chesterfield fans before the game at Chorley on 7th March 2020. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

