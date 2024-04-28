We have nipped into our archives to throw the spotlight on young folk enjoying sport across Chesterfield, Matlock and Ilkeston.

There is a great range of competitive and leisure action – as well as award-winners – from over the years.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get more sports news here.

1 . Hady Primary School athletics team won the Chesterfield title and represented Chesterfield in the county small school's athletics finals. bl-r: Morgan Johnson, Katrina Bennett, Joseph Houghton, Katy Ayres, Greta Holen, Damien McNally and Lauren Davis, fl-r: Jonathan Wilkinson and Fraser Brown. Absent from the picture but also on the team is Bruce Hough. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund. Cllr Carol Hart and Cllr Mike Wallis with nine of the talented young athletes that will receive part of a cash bursary to help them develop their sporting careers Photo: Lindsay Colbourne Photo Sales

3 . ‘Fit and Fun’ North East Derbyshire ‘Fit and Fun’ activity days: Joe Harper and Josh Bates take part in Aquafun at Dronfield Sports Centre Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Working hard Rebecca Hinchley, Matthew Daldorph, Derbyshire Sport chairman Cllr Carol Hart, Ruby Westnedge, Jenny Langdon, Thomasine Curzon at the presentation event for volunteers at Alton Towers. Photo: submitted Photo Sales