Team of the Week: Bolsover Town Blues FC U14's

Bolsover Town Blues FC U14's show off their new kit sponsor.

The side, who compete in the North Derbyshire Youth Football League, have recently been put together with the help of Hobsons Test Centre, Beecroft Memorials and The Listening Post and coaches Mark Bell and Stuart Fleming.

This weekend they were in action against league leaders Mayfield FC in the second round of the Primary Cup.

It was a game that didn’t disappoint with both teams showcasing grassroots football at its very best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover enjoyed the better of the first half, but couldn’t find the breakthrough.

The woodwork then came to the rescue of Mayfield FC on three occasions in the second half, before Ben Chapman won it for Bolsover with 12 minutes to go.