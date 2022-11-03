The Cobblers are third in the table so they will provide the Spireites with a tough test for this first round clash at the Technique Stadium.

We spoke to journalist James Heneghan, of the Northampton Chronicle, to get his expert analysis of the Blues’ next opponents...

What's your assessment of Northampton's season so far?It's been a good start to the season. They came flying out of the blocks and were only a couple of points off top at one point but have stumbled a little bit in recent weeks with only one league win in the last six. A combination of injuries, illnesses, suspensions and a busy schedule seems to have caught up with them.

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady.

What are the expectations for the Cobblers this campaign?After missing out in cruel circumstances last season, the expectation was always to challenge for automatic promotion, especially after some impressive summer business. Things are going well so far with the team currently third in the table.

How would you rate the job Jon Brady has done so far?He's done an excellent job, not just on the pitch but also off it. He picked the club up from a low ebb and would have led them straight back to League One if not for a freak final day of last season. He's local to the area and is super passionate on the touchline, something which resonates with fans. Brady has also driven changes behind the scenes, particularly to the club's recruitment structure, putting a more coherent, long-term strategy in place.

What type of style of play can Chesterfield fans expect from Northampton?Whilst they were often a direct team last season, this year Northampton have demonstrated an ability to mix up their game. They can be organised and sit in and look to play direct on the counter or take a more proactive approach and dominate possession. I suspect it will be more of the latter on Saturday but Brady often sets up his team to counter the opposition so it will depend on what he believes will be the best way to stop Chesterfield.

Who are the key men to watch out for?Sam Hoskins is the obvious one. He has been in electric form this season with 12 goals already, although injury and illness have somewhat disrupted his momentum in the last month. Mitch Pinnock's set-piece delivery is deadly and Brighton loanee Marc Leonard has been a class act in the middle of the park.

How serious will Northampton be taking this tie? Brady will take it seriously but he might feel the need to make some changes given the schedule and how many injuries he's had to deal with. Some players have played more minutes than they would have done in an ideal world so they could be rested. He will definitely field a strong team though.