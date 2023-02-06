The 26-year-old, who has scored 12 goals this season, bagged the winner from the penalty spot against Torquay United at the weekend but was also sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

The Magpies do not have a midweek fixture which means he will sit out the televised clash at the Technique Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sending off cannot be appealed because it was two yellows and not a straight red card.

Ruben Rodrigues.

Notts are currently top of the National League, losing just one of 30 games.

The Spireites, who host third-placed Woking on Tuesday night, are fourth and 19 points behind the leaders.