Talented coach joins Paul Cook's backroom staff at Chesterfield

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook has added a new member to his coaching team.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Paddy Byrne, 34, from Northern Ireland, has been appointed as a first-team coach at the Spireites.

Byrne is a UEFA A licenced coach, who brings a wealth of experience with him.

He is combining the role with his position as international academy technical manager at Everton. He has been at the Toffees for eight years, working his way up the coaching ladder.

Paddy Byrne has joined Chesterfield's coaching team. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
His last role was as first-team coach at Macclesfield, where he worked with James Berry, who also recently joined the Spireites. Byrne left his position in September to move to Town. The Silkmen said he was an ‘intergral part’ of Mark Duffy’s coaching staff and that he played a ‘major role’ in helping the club win promotion from the Northern Premier League West Division.

He has also had coaching roles at Wigan Athletic and Rangers amongst others.

On his LinkedIn page, Byrne says he has a ‘proven track record managing the training, performance and development of elite teams across Northern Ireland, Scotland and most recently England’.

He wrote: “Across all roles, I have continued to build on the proven capacity to tailor training, identify and nurture talent and create a highly engaging and progressive learning environment which provides players with the resources and support to not only achieve their potential but also transition seamlessly into higher age groups.

“I have become highly skilled in and knowledgeable of the entire academy structure and the pressures of meetings objectives regarding coaching, player development and internal standards. As a result, I am highly committed to undertaking industry qualifications and CPD opportunities in order to enhance the development of the next generation of talented players coming through the ranks.”

Coalville and Carrick Rangers are amongst the clubs he played for, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

