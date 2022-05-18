'Take my money now' - Chesterfield fans react to release of new kits for next season

The new home and away Puma strips were unveiled at Tuesday’s night Player of the Year awards event at the Technique Stadium.

The current kit deal with Puma expires at the end of next season.

Here’s what Spireites fans have been saying online after getting a glimpse of the shirts for the first time…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kabongo Tshimanga and Jamie Grimes wearing the new kits for next season. Picture: Chesterfield FC.

@ROBERTs40324061 wrote: “I’ve just fallen in love with a footy jersey. Take my money now.”

@DomThornhill1 posted: “That away kit is class man."

@saltergate1 said: “Very nice - pls stock up on kids sizes - been waiting to get my son a new kit for a while.”

@oliverb67 added: “Aways ok but home is so boring. Looks like a training shirt.”

@LiamSpireite wrote: “Both quality.”

@dylanmarshall33 posted: “That away kit is going in the veins.”

@AL2Spireite said: “Better than this season imo.”

@Sifdog88 added: “Fan of the green un!”

@Antster74 wrote: “Like them both. Better than this seasons.”

@longestplague posted: “New kit for next season, as always there's some that say it's too boring, but if they jazzed it up they'd be people who didn't like it as it's too different. Can't win whatever they do. As always I don't care as long as the team performs in it. I do like the green one though.”

@georgemellor93 said: “Don’t care what they look like so long as that man on the left is wearing it next season.”