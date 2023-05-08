The Ravens led 1-0 and fought back to 2-2 with 10 men before losing 3-2 in extra-time.

“We were close but I don’t think over the course of the match we were the better team if I am honest,” he told BBC Radio Kent.

“I think we ran out of steam at the end and it just caught up with us.

Bromley manager Andy Woodman.

“They (Chesterfield) were the better team. Let’s hold our hands up and take it on the chin and wish Chesterfield, who are a big club, all the best in the final against Notts County. It will be a good final. I think it is a final that everyone wanted on the outside.

“Fair play to the Chesterfield fans, by the way, I just went out and clapped them because I felt they made it a really good atmosphere and it actually gave me a little tingle to be honest.”

Bromley were reduced to 10-men in the second-half when the score was level at 1-1 after a nasty-looking tackle from Ayodeji Elerewe on Liam Mandeville, who scored the winner.

On the red card, Woodman said: “I have not seen it back. I could not tell you whether it was right or wrong. I thought the referee had two big moments. One was the sending off and one was the handball for the free-kick (for Chesterfield’s second goal). But it is what it is, I am not going to cry about the ref, I thought he had an excellent game.”

The game was halted twice, once in the first-half for a medical emergency on the Kop and again in the second-half because of a drone flying near the stadium.

Woodman joked: “I have to be honest, I thought that might have suited us, so I will have to get the drone out again next season to stop a game!”

For Bromley and Woodman the hard work planning for next season starts immediately.

He added: “I think it is important we don’t have a hangover here and we get back to work straight away. I will be getting back to work tomorrow and looking to start my building process for next season and go to war again.