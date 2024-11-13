There is a great range of competitive and leisure action – as well as award-winners – from over the years.
Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.
Get more sports news here.
1. Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund
Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund. Cllr Carol Hart and Cllr Mike Wallis with nine of the talented young athletes that will receive part of a cash bursary to help them develop their sporting careers Photo: Lindsay Colbourne
2. ‘Fit and Fun’
North East Derbyshire ‘Fit and Fun’ activity days: Joe Harper and Josh Bates take part in Aquafun at Dronfield Sports Centre Photo: Submitted
3. Working hard
Rebecca Hinchley, Matthew Daldorph, Derbyshire Sport chairman Cllr Carol Hart, Ruby Westnedge, Jenny Langdon, Thomasine Curzon at the presentation event for volunteers at Alton Towers. Photo: submitted
4. Trophy time
Former Highfields School pupil Rebecca Hinchley and current pupils Sam Mak and Emma Erskine all claimed trophies at Derbyshire Schools' Sports Association's ceremony at Chesterfield Football Club. Photo: Submitted