Hasland Hall School Sports Awards. Brandon Watts (left) and Billy Whitehead celebrate success.

Take a look at these heart-warming pictures of Derbyshire folk getting sporty - including kids from Chesterfield, Highfields School, Middleton and Wirksworth U13's cricket team and Dronfield Town U18 ladies

By Stephen Thirkill

Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
These great retro pics capture the joy of playing sport.

We have nipped into our archives to throw the spotlight on young folk enjoying sport across Chesterfield, Matlock and Ilkeston.

There is a great range of competitive and leisure action – as well as award-winners – from over the years.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund. Cllr Carol Hart and Cllr Mike Wallis with nine of the talented young athletes that will receive part of a cash bursary to help them develop their sporting careers

1. Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund

Derbyshire Talented Athlete Fund. Cllr Carol Hart and Cllr Mike Wallis with nine of the talented young athletes that will receive part of a cash bursary to help them develop their sporting careers Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

North East Derbyshire ‘Fit and Fun’ activity days: Joe Harper and Josh Bates take part in Aquafun at Dronfield Sports Centre

2. ‘Fit and Fun’

North East Derbyshire ‘Fit and Fun’ activity days: Joe Harper and Josh Bates take part in Aquafun at Dronfield Sports Centre Photo: Submitted

Rebecca Hinchley, Matthew Daldorph, Derbyshire Sport chairman Cllr Carol Hart, Ruby Westnedge, Jenny Langdon, Thomasine Curzon at the presentation event for volunteers at Alton Towers.

3. Working hard

Rebecca Hinchley, Matthew Daldorph, Derbyshire Sport chairman Cllr Carol Hart, Ruby Westnedge, Jenny Langdon, Thomasine Curzon at the presentation event for volunteers at Alton Towers. Photo: submitted

Former Highfields School pupil Rebecca Hinchley and current pupils Sam Mak and Emma Erskine all claimed trophies at Derbyshire Schools' Sports Association's ceremony at Chesterfield Football Club.

4. Trophy time

Former Highfields School pupil Rebecca Hinchley and current pupils Sam Mak and Emma Erskine all claimed trophies at Derbyshire Schools' Sports Association's ceremony at Chesterfield Football Club. Photo: Submitted

Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldMiddletonMatlockIlkeston
