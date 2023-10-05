This Spireites fans gallery brings you plenty more great pictures of the fans showing great support to the side.

The gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who have been there down the years to follow the ups and downs of Spireites.

We’ve got the emotional final game at Saltergate covered, the title-winning joy under Paul Cook and the trips to Wembley against Peterborough and Notts County.

Take a look and see who you can spot in the stands, and if you have any pictures for us – email [email protected]

Get the latest Spireites news here.

1 . Spireites at Wembley Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

2 . Spireites at Wembley Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales

3 . Spireites at Wembley Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner Photo Sales