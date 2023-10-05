News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
Chesterfield fans on the journey to Wembley.Chesterfield fans on the journey to Wembley.
Chesterfield fans on the journey to Wembley.

Take a look at these cracking retro images of Chesterfield fans showing their support down the years

This Spireites fans gallery brings you plenty more great pictures of the fans showing great support to the side.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:20 BST

The gallery takes a look at just some of the fans who have been there down the years to follow the ups and downs of Spireites.

We’ve got the emotional final game at Saltergate covered, the title-winning joy under Paul Cook and the trips to Wembley against Peterborough and Notts County.

Take a look and see who you can spot in the stands, and if you have any pictures for us – email [email protected]

Get the latest Spireites news here.

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

1. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

2. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

3. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium.

4. Spireites at Wembley

Chesterfield fans gather outside Wembley Stadium. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:SpireitesChesterfieldPaul CookWembleyPeterboroughNotts County