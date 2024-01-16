News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield fans at Wembley for the JPT final against Swindon Town in 2012.
Chesterfield fans at Wembley for the JPT final against Swindon Town in 2012.

Take a look at these classic retro pictures of Chesterfield FC fans enjoying taking in a game

There’s nothing quite like cheering on your team.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Nov 2022, 08:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 14:47 GMT

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

This retro gallery brings you these classic pictures of Spireites fans enjoying backing their side around the country.

Take a look and see if you feature. Send your pictures of supporting Chesterfield to [email protected]

Find out what is happening at Spireites today, here.

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet
Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020.

2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

3. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

3. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

4. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

4. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

