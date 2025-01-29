1 . Max Thompson 7

He will have busier nights than this, with Bromley recording just two shots on target, which were fairly comfortable saves, but he still had to make them. After some criticism of his slowness in his distribution at the weekend, he was quicker to get things moving this time. He was calm in what he had to do and didn't get involved unnecessarily. A welcome clean sheet, his first in two months. Photo: Tina Jenner