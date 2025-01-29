Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 7
He will have busier nights than this, with Bromley recording just two shots on target, which were fairly comfortable saves, but he still had to make them. After some criticism of his slowness in his distribution at the weekend, he was quicker to get things moving this time. He was calm in what he had to do and didn't get involved unnecessarily. A welcome clean sheet, his first in two months. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
A comfortable outing. Not particularly tested defensively as Chesterfield controlled proceedings with the extra man. He didn't take risks in possession (third most attempted passes with 77). Only one cross, which perhaps suggests he was asked to 'stay at home' rather than extend himself going forward, with a lot of the Spireites' attacks coming down the left. Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Kyle McFadzean 7
A solid outing. His reading of the game impressed and his experience showed. Made more clearances (5) than anyone else. Much more steadier on the ball compared to Saturday, with the cobwebs clearly dusted off, recording a 96% accuracy in possession, the highest on the pitch. But he hobbled off after taking a whack to the knee and he might have to go for a scan so there will be a nervous wait for the results. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 8
A man-mountain at the back, particularly in the first-half, as he was required to do more defending than those around him, perhaps suggesting he was targeted. But he swotted away everything Bromley threw at him, winning a huge 10 aerial duels, the best on the pitch. Kept Cheek quiet, no easy task, and he was hooked off in the second-half. Photo: Tina Jenner
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.