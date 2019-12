The Spireites suffered another loss last night as promotion-chasing Yeovil Town took away all three points.

Myles Hippolyte’s second minute strike gave the visitors the lead before Rhys Murphy slotted away a penalty for his 15th goal of the season.

Curtis Weston got one back with a top strike on 60 minutes but Town could not find an equaliser and they are now four points from safety in the National League.

Here is how Spireites fans reacted on social media to yet another defeat: