Chesterfield’s League Two rivals Swindon Town have sacked manager Mark Kennedy and replaced him with Ian Holloway.

Kennedy, 48, was appointed in the summer but leaves the Robins 22nd in the table after winning just two of his 13 games.

And the Robins have moved swiftly to bring in former Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City, Blackpool, Crystal Palace, Millwall and QPR boss Holloway, whose last job in management was four years ago at Grimsby Town.

Holloway has won two promotions to the Premier League as a manager with Blackpool and Palace.

Ian Holloway is back in football management. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He will work with former Spireites players Jeff King, Miguel Freckleton and Kabongo Tshimanga at his new club.

On being appointed, he said: "I'm delighted to be back working in football after a period out of the game as I wanted to get back into it if the right opportunity arose which, with this opportunity, I feel is the perfect fit for me.

"Conversations happened very quickly and both sides were very keen to get the deal done and of course, I was delighted to engage with a club like Swindon Town, a club of whom I know a lot about due to my location and knowledge of the local area.

"I want to be able to bring everyone together to deliver success and positivity on and off the pitch.”

Head of football, Jamie Russell, added: “We are confident that Ian's experience and leadership qualities which he has shown for many years across not just at Premier League level, but the top five divisions of professional football, will be a significant asset for Swindon Town Football Club.

“His passionate approach coupled with his location being more local to the South-West area along with most importantly, a desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what made us believe he would be the ideal fit for us."

Holloway will be in attendance for Saturday’s home match against Gillingham but officially takes charge on Monday.