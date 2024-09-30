Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spireites favourite Jeff King missed his new club’s match on Saturday because his mum sadly passed away during the week.

King made more than 100 appearances for Chesterfield over three years, including helping them win promotion to the EFL last season, before departing in the summer.

The popular defender became a free agent but he joined the Blues in League Two after signing for Swindon Town and he played against Chesterfield in the first match of the new season.

The 28-year-old had started all six league games for the Robins before last Saturday's trip to Port Vale, which they lost 2-1, leaving them 21st in the table.

Jeff King won promotion with Chesterfield last season.

When the team news was announced Swindon fans were asking why King was not involved but the club later confirmed the tragic news.

They tweeted: “#STFC's Jeff King was absent from today’s matchday squad as his mother sadly passed away this week. Our thoughts are with Jeff and his family at this difficult time.”

Chesterfield fans have been sending ‘Kingy’ their best wishes with hundreds of supporters leaving messages of support for him.