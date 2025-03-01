Chesterfield lost 3-1 at home to Crewe on Saturday.Chesterfield lost 3-1 at home to Crewe on Saturday.
'Sweet strike' - Chesterfield player ratings from defeat to Crewe Alexandra

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Mar 2025, 19:15 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 19:23 BST
Chesterfield lost for the third time in a row as they were defeated 3-1 at home to Crewe on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

1. Ryan Boot 6

Not at fault for any of the three goals and made two smart saves including a great reaction stop with his legs in the second-half which kept Chesterfield just about in the game. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Janoi Donacien 6

Steady head defensively, there's a leader in there, but he's not quite up to speed offensively when compared with his Ipswich highlights reel. Unfortunately hobbled off and it doesn't sound like good news. The injury woes continue. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Ash Palmer 6

His first appearance of the season after a long-term injury and a set-back. Won more aerials (6) than anyone else. Maybe could have done a bit better for the second goal. No doubt he will be pleased to be back from a personal point of view and he will want to show his worth between now and the end of the season. Photo: Jan Kruger

4. Jamie Grimes 4

A day to forget for the skipper. Hesitated in clearing his lines from Crewe's corner, allowing the ball to bounce, and he was punished for the opener. Didn't look confident after that and he was shaky in possession, with another error this time going unpunished. Photo: Tina Jenner

