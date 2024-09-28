Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0. Picture: Tina Jenner.

'Swaggered' - Chesterfield player ratings from entertaining win against nine-man Doncaster Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Sep 2024, 20:04 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2024, 22:16 BST
Chesterfield beat Doncaster Rovers for the first time in almost 20 years as they won 3-0 against the nine-man hosts.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Kept his place despite last week's mistake and he repaid the faith in him by making a stunning reaction save late on from Olowu's close-range header, which was Doncaster's only effort on target.

1. Ryan Boot 7

Kept his place despite last week's mistake and he repaid the faith in him by making a stunning reaction save late on from Olowu's close-range header, which was Doncaster's only effort on target. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
Diligent in his defensive work up against a tricky customer in Gibson but he stuck to the task well by stopping crosses and making blocks. Unfortunately he had to go off at half-time with a knock.

2. Devan Tanton 7

Diligent in his defensive work up against a tricky customer in Gibson but he stuck to the task well by stopping crosses and making blocks. Unfortunately he had to go off at half-time with a knock. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
Scored his first goal for the club when his bullet header from Mandeville's free-kick found the bottom corner. As well as that, he was a man-mountain at the back, heading and kicking everything, and nobody in a Chesterfield shirt attempted more passes than him. After a few grumbles were aimed in his direction last week, he silenced his criticis this time around.

3. Chey Dunkley 8

Scored his first goal for the club when his bullet header from Mandeville's free-kick found the bottom corner. As well as that, he was a man-mountain at the back, heading and kicking everything, and nobody in a Chesterfield shirt attempted more passes than him. After a few grumbles were aimed in his direction last week, he silenced his criticis this time around. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
It was the 20-year-old's first league start but he played like someone who had played hundreds of games. He slotted in alongside Dunkley seemlessley and provided some much-needed balance to the defence with that left foot of his. He made the joint most tackles (3) for the Spireites and carried on like a soldier with a Terry Butcher-like head bandage after a nasty clash. Bloodied but not beaten.

4. Harvey Araujo 8

It was the 20-year-old's first league start but he played like someone who had played hundreds of games. He slotted in alongside Dunkley seemlessley and provided some much-needed balance to the defence with that left foot of his. He made the joint most tackles (3) for the Spireites and carried on like a soldier with a Terry Butcher-like head bandage after a nasty clash. Bloodied but not beaten. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Doncaster RoversChesterfield