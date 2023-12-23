Chesterfield thrashed Aldershot Town 4-1 to stay in complete control at the top of the league.
Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 6
Didn't stand much chance with Stokes' low drilled strike. Made a good save from Barham at 1-1 in the second-half. His kicking wasn't the best. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Ryheem Sheckleford 8
The full-back put in another more than steady performance. Stayed on top of his defensive work, including one brave body-on-the-line block from Barham at 1-1, which proved vital. Put in a couple of dangerous crosses too. Photo: Catherine Ivill
3. Ash Palmer 7
Could he have done more to prevent the first goal? Either way, he responded really well and was solid after that. Photo: Jan Kruger
4. Jamie Grimes 8
Dealt with most things that came his way, including one awkward cross/shot in the first-half, which he did well to divert over the bar. His long-range passing wasn't quite as good as previous weeks, but he did the basics soundly. Photo: Tina Jenner