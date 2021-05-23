Sutton United promoted to Football League for first time after winning National League title

After Torquay United, who topped the table for the first half of the season, were held to a draw by Barnet on Saturday, the U’s needed to beat Hartlepool United on Sunday lunchtime to seal promotion and goals in each half from Rob Milsom, Louis John and Isaac Olaofe got them over the line in style in front of 1,000 fans at Gander Green Lane.

Matt Gray’s side have lost just seven games out of 41, one of those coming against Chesterfield in December, although they got revenge by winning at the Technique Stadium in March.

They have scored the most goals in the division with 72 and they have the third best defensive record in the league.

It means Sutton can relax on the final day of the season on Saturday when they travel to Barnet.

A post at full-time on Sutton’s Twitter account read: “Wow. Just wow. For all those fans past and present, we have reached the promised land.”

Milsom’s free-kick on 35 minutes gave Sutton the lead, John’s deflected effort doubled their advantage and Olaofe rounded off a great win with a clinical finish from a tight angle.

Torquay are guaranteed to finish second, while Stockport County will finish third if they beat Yeovil Town on Saturday. If not, Hartlepool could pinch it if they overcome Weymouth.

