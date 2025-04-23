Derby County are out of the relegation zone on goal difference.Derby County are out of the relegation zone on goal difference.
Supercomputer says this will be the Championship's bottom three after Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, Luton Town and Hull City all record wins in stunning relegation scrap

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:34 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 13:49 BST
Derby are fighting for the Championship lives right now.

But their rivals are doing exactly the same with Hull, Plymouth and Luton all also winning on Easter Monday to take the shine off Derby’s brilliant 3-1 win at West Brom.

It leaves Derby ahead of Luton on goal difference going into their final two games of the season at Hull City on April 26 and a final day home fixture against Stoke City.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on who is going down.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

100pts (+64)

1. Leeds United

100pts (+64) Photo: Getty Images

100pts (+48)

2. Burnley

100pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

90pts (+26)

3. Sheffield United

90pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+18)

4. Sunderland

80pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

