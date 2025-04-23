But their rivals are doing exactly the same with Hull, Plymouth and Luton all also winning on Easter Monday to take the shine off Derby’s brilliant 3-1 win at West Brom.
It leaves Derby ahead of Luton on goal difference going into their final two games of the season at Hull City on April 26 and a final day home fixture against Stoke City.
Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on who is going down.
We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.