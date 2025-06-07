Chesterfield finished seventh in last season's League Two.Chesterfield finished seventh in last season's League Two.
Chesterfield finished seventh in last season's League Two.

Supercomputer predicts final 2025/26 League Two table - and this is where Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic, Bristol Rovers, Salford City and the rest of League Two are tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Jun 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 11:56 BST
Spireites will be raring to go when the new League Two season begins.

Defeat to Walsall in the play-offs means it’s another season in League Two for Chesterfield

But it could very well be a different type of season with Spireites justifiably tipped as one of the pre-season favourites to get promoted.

They entered the 2024/25 season similarly riding high in the bookies’ pre-season odds on their return to the EFL.

In the end, Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season. And with more depth and experience in the squad a likely scenario, Spireites can be confident of mounting a serious push for the top three.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking to put their dire 2024/25 season behind them, Bristol Rovers looking for a quick return to League One and Notts County and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

So who is going to finish where? Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting this is how the final table will look.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the ebate over on our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news, here.

88pts (+25)

1. Bristol Rovers

88pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
81pts (+13)

2. MK Dons

81pts (+13) Photo: Jane Russell

Photo Sales
80pts (+16)

3. Cambridge United

80pts (+16) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
79pts (+18)

4. Chesterfield

79pts (+18) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoSalford CityChesterfieldBristol RoversMK DonsWalsallEFLLeague OneNotts County
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice