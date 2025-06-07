Defeat to Walsall in the play-offs means it’s another season in League Two for Chesterfield

But it could very well be a different type of season with Spireites justifiably tipped as one of the pre-season favourites to get promoted.

They entered the 2024/25 season similarly riding high in the bookies’ pre-season odds on their return to the EFL.

In the end, Chesterfield paid the price last time out for a slow start to the season with two many draws holding them back. An untimely dip in form caused by injuries to key players and lack of squad depth also bit hard.

But they showed what they can do in the run-in with title-winning form providing plenty of confidence for the 2025/26 season. And with more depth and experience in the squad a likely scenario, Spireites can be confident of mounting a serious push for the top three.

It shoud be as competitive as ever with a regrouped MK Dons looking to put their dire 2024/25 season behind them, Bristol Rovers looking for a quick return to League One and Notts County and Salford City heading in with budgets and ambition.

So who is going to finish where? Here a supercomputer – produced by AceOdds – is predicting this is how the final table will look.

Give us your thoughts on which sides will be promoted and why. Join the ebate over on our social media channels.