The Spireites will be crowned champions with a huge 101 points, according to Football Web Pages’ prediction model.

The technology says Town will pinch the title by one point ahead of current leaders Grimsby Town, leaving them and Boreham Wood, Halifax, Woking, Notts County and Altrincham in the play-offs.

Dover Athletic, Aldershot Town and King’s Lynn Town would be relegated.

Town fans will be hoping the prediction that James Rowe’s men will not lose a home game all season will come true.

While those who follow the Blues around the country will have their fingers crossed that the supercomputer is correct in saying that they won’t lose another away match this season from now on.

The supercomputer has Chesterfield winning 15 and drawing seven at the Technique, with 14 victories, seven draws and just the one loss on the road.