Derby County are without a win in four games after the weekend draw at Southampton.

Supercomputer dishes out latest Championship relegation prediction after defeats for Oxford United, Norwich City, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:49 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 11:10 BST
Struggling Derby County are now without a win in four games.

The Rams drew 1-1 at Southampton for a third straight stalemate.

But they have a great chance to get a second win of the season when they travel to Oxford when football returns from the afternoon break.

They remain outside of the bottom three after Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Oxford United all lost.

Blackburn, Norwich and Wrexham all failed to win.

So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how a supercumper – run by Plejmo – thinks it will turn out.

94pts (+54)

1. Coventry City

94pts (+54) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+24)

2. Leicester City

84pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+21)

3. Middlesbrough

81pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

76pts (+35)

4. Ipswich Town

76pts (+35) Photo: Getty Images

