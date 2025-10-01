The Rams drew 1-1 at Southampton for a third straight stalemate.

But they have a great chance to get a second win of the season when they travel to Oxford when football returns from the afternoon break.

They remain outside of the bottom three after Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Oxford United all lost.

Blackburn, Norwich and Wrexham all failed to win.

So who are the three sides who will be playing League One football next season? This is how a supercumper – run by Plejmo – thinks it will turn out.