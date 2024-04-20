Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Harry Tyrer 7
His stunning reaction save in the dying seconds prevented Freckleton from diverting the ball into his own net. He also made a decent stop from Barratt with his legs in the first-half. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jeff King 6
Steady outing in the first-half. Supported attacks as often as he could. Maidenhead caused some problems down his side and he was subbed off with 20 to go as Williams was shifted to right-back. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tyrone Williams 6
Stable showing at the heart of the defence. Slotted in at right back nicely for the last 20 minutes. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Jamie Grimes 6
The skipper made some good interceptions and clearances and got Town playing some decent stuff at times. Photo: Catherine Ivill
