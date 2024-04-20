Chesterfield beat Maidenhead United 3-2 on the final day of the 23/24 season.Chesterfield beat Maidenhead United 3-2 on the final day of the 23/24 season.
Chesterfield beat Maidenhead United 3-2 on the final day of the 23/24 season.

'Superb strike' - Chesterfield player ratings from last-gasp win against Maidenhead United

Chesterfield beat Maidenhead United 3-2 on the last day of the National League season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

Here are our player ratings from the game...

His stunning reaction save in the dying seconds prevented Freckleton from diverting the ball into his own net. He also made a decent stop from Barratt with his legs in the first-half.

1. Harry Tyrer 7

His stunning reaction save in the dying seconds prevented Freckleton from diverting the ball into his own net. He also made a decent stop from Barratt with his legs in the first-half. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Steady outing in the first-half. Supported attacks as often as he could. Maidenhead caused some problems down his side and he was subbed off with 20 to go as Williams was shifted to right-back.

2. Jeff King 6

Steady outing in the first-half. Supported attacks as often as he could. Maidenhead caused some problems down his side and he was subbed off with 20 to go as Williams was shifted to right-back. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Stable showing at the heart of the defence. Slotted in at right back nicely for the last 20 minutes.

3. Tyrone Williams 6

Stable showing at the heart of the defence. Slotted in at right back nicely for the last 20 minutes. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The skipper made some good interceptions and clearances and got Town playing some decent stuff at times.

4. Jamie Grimes 6

The skipper made some good interceptions and clearances and got Town playing some decent stuff at times. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMaidenhead UnitedNational League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.