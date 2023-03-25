Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game on Saturday…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

A third successive clean sheet. He will have busier afternoons than this but he made a great save low down to his left late on which showed his concentration levels were still high. Dealt with a couple of difficult-looking back-passes in the first-half really well.

Ollie Banks scored Chesterfield's first goal against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Jeff King 7

Went about his business steadily against his former club. With the attacking players he now has in front of him the onus to create openings is perhaps not on him as much as it probably was earlier in the season and it is showing in his defensive work.

Ash Palmer 7

The defender was down for around five minutes in the first-half with a bloodied eye but thankfully he was able to continue. One stray pass in the second-half led to a good opening for Halifax but Grimes got his centre-back partner off the hook. Other than that he was sound.

Jamie Grimes 8

Superb. Two excellent bits of defending in the first-half snuffed out chances for Alli and Warburton. Another key interception after the break kept the clean sheet in-tact. And what about the rocket of a shot from 35 yards? Came in for stick not long ago but the fans sang his name here.

Laurence Maguire 8

Made an important block early on at 0-0 to deny Warburton at the back post. Grabbed an assist down the other after Banks headed in his cross. Showed great determination to create another chance when the ball looked to be running out of play. Unbeaten in six since he came back into the side.

Mike Jones 8

He’s just a machine, isn’t he? He was in the right place at the right time to make some key interceptions and break down Halifax’s attacks. His signing went under the radar but he is proving to be a shrewd addition.

Ollie Banks 8

Came close to scoring four times, with one saved, one just wide and two brilliantly blocked, before he headed in Maguire’s cross in first-half stoppage time. He was encouraged to play in a more advanced role, one which allowed him to run beyond Quigley for a chance in the first 45, and he was a big threat. Got caught in possession once or twice but overall it was good showing and that’s two goals in two games now.

Liam Mandeville 7

A very hard-working performance. Picked up the ball in pockets of space infield rather than just staying wide. Had a couple of ‘nearly’ moments in and around the box. A team player.

Andrew Dallas 7

Some exciting flashes from him in the first-half with clever first-time flicks and touches to link the play with Colclough and Mandeville. Had a couple of half-chances but the ball just wouldn’t fall for him. Went up top after the hour-mark and offered an option in behind. Subbed off on 77 minutes.

Ryan Colclough 8

Halifax’s right side will be glad to see the back of him. Some of his touches to take the ball first-time on the run to go past his man were sublime. There were shots blocked and crosses which were close to being perfect. He was powerful and relentless.

Joe Quigley 7

No goals but he had one shot cleared away from near the goal-line in the first 45. He won a lot of headers up front on his own and he led the line well. Subbed off after the hour.

Armando Dobra 8

Replaced Quigley and doubled Chesterfield’s lead from close-range for his 11th of the season. Looked bang up for it and glided past his markers. Sadly the sub had to be subbed after feeling his hamstring but it was only a precaution.

Paul McCallum N/A

Replaced Dallas late on.

Jesurun Uchegbulam N/A