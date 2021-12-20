Action from Shirebrook's game with Clipstone on Saturday. Photo by Andy Sumner.

After the previous week’s brilliant result against North Ferriby it was important Shirebrook carried that momentum into this game and they did just that.

An early effort from Parfitt stung the hands of the Clipstone keeper and minutes later McKenzie Gray almost gave Shirebrook the lead after being played in down the right but his looping effort hit the top of the bar and bounced over Nathan Jessop.

An inswinging corner then caused all sorts of panic in the Clipstone defence and if not for an acrobatic clearance off the line, Parfitt would have given Shirebrook the lead, and Parfitt again went close to giving Shirebrook the lead from another corner after being teed up by Ryan Ordidge.

So in the 28th minute it was against the run of play as Clipstone took the lead through Josh Pickering, however Shirebrook were still the much stronger team and they finally got the goal their play had deserved in the 37th minute as Devereux curled a free kick into the top corner from just outside the box.

Shirebrook completed the turnaround in the 40th minute when a Devereux corner found Parfitt whose bullet header found the top corner and Shirebrook went in at half-time with the lead they had deserved on the balance of the half.

Whatever Shirebrook manager Jordan Catnott said to his players at the break had the desired effect as in the 47th minute the hosts extended their lead when McKenzie Gray was played in and rounded the Clipstone keeper to tap in.

Shirebrook kept pushing forward looking to extend the score and chances were still being wasted with Parfitt and Jessop both going close to scoring.

But in the 75th minute Shirebrook did get their fourth goal as the ball was passed back to Clipstone goalkeeper Jason White but he was closed down by McKenzie Gray and when White sliced his clearance it gave the Shirebrook striker the easy task of tapping the ball into the net and rounding off what had been a fantastic performance from Shirebrook.