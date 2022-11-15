Sunday League: Grayson hits a hat-trick in emphatic Britannia cup win

Britannia (in red) put pressure on the Hepthorne Lane goal in their 7-0 win. Photo by Martin Roberts.

Hepthorne Lane last faced Britannia in the league’s top division back in 2018-19. Now separated by a division they met again in the Senior Cup and Ash Grayson and Kurtis Morley proved to be a handful for Lane, Grayson hitting a hat-trick and Morley two as Britannia cruised to a 7-0, Charlie Dawes and Nico DeGirolamo joining them on the scoresheet.

Brampton Moor Rovers currently top HKL TWO and were unbeaten as they headed to Eastwood Park to take on Mutton who are going well in third place in ONE and it was the latter who progressed to the third round after they edged a close encounter by the odd goal in three.

An all HKL ONE tie saw bottom club Butchers Arms face a stern test as they took on defending league champions Newton George and Dragon and despite one of Butchers’ best performances of the season it was the latter who prevailed by two goals to one.

Britannia score one of their goals at Hepthorne Lane. Photo: Martin Roberts.

In another all HKL ONE clash Crown Killamarsh came out on top in a high-scoring game at New Whittington Newbold, winning 5-3. Doe Lea visited Park Road to take on Mansfield Sunday League outfit Shirebrook Gate and a goal each from Rob Holland, Logan Liggins and substitute Perry Richards earned them a 3-0 victory.

Brampton Barrel exited the competition after losing to Alfreton Sunday League Division One side Tibshelf Seniors 4-2.

In HKL TWO Clowne Wanderers Reserves moved to within a point of leaders Brampton Moor Rovers after they beat Rangers 4-1. All five goals came in the second half with Regan Edridge grabbing a hat trick for Wanderers.

Hollingwood Athletic moved above Arkwright Town Blues after beating them 5-2. Michael Higginbottom was Athletic’s main man, scoring a treble, and was aided by Mark Bright who came off the bench to score twice.

Bolsover Seniors took advantage of HKL THREE leaders Dizzy Duck’s inactivity, beating Boot and Shoe 4-2 to replace them at the top of the division.

Brampton Victoria moved above Hasland Club, who didn’t play, into third place by virtue of a 3-1 victory over Creswell Barnet in which Luke Greaves scored twice, Liam Hall once.

Liam Pinder scored a hat-trick as Palterton Sporting Club beat Shinnon 6-3, James Varnum twice and Kurtis Alsop adding further goals.

Brad Walker was another hat-trick man as he scored his three goals against Rose and Crown along with Chris Glossop who scored twice, Ryan Capuano once as Staveley Town win 6-0.

Two of top three in HKL FOUR won on Sunday with leaders Dronfield Wanderers leading the way with a 4-2 win over Royal Oak, Dave Cameron scoring twice to become Wanderers leading goal scorer with nine goals.

Second-placed Poolsbrook Town took on third placed Clay Cross Utd and just edged a very tight game thanks to Keith Parker’s goal.

Elsewhere, Aaron Walker was in fine form hitting four of his Hasland Community’s six goals in their 6-2 win at Spartans, Callum Harrison adding the other two.

Mark Pepper was another of the day’s hat-trick heroes, scoring his treble for Tibshelf Community against Brimington. Sam Hollett and Alex Prior were also on target as Community won 5-1.

Two Luke Hemstock goals plus a third from Lewis Redman earned their Barlborough side a 3-0 win over hosts Tupton.

In HKL FIVE Tom McTighe headed into Badgers’ game against Hasland Community Reserves with ten goals to his credit and at games end after a goal scoring masterclass his tally had risen to 16 after scoring a superb double hat-trick. Will Madison and Charlie Staines were also on target for Badger as they won 8-3, Matt Beniston, Adam Carroll and Callum Grant scoring Hasland’s three.

Steelmelters excellent eight game winning run came to an end as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Courage Lions. Ryan Preece scored twice, Tom Keown once, for the division leaders, Ashley Warren twice and Sam Bowden one for the Lions.

There was nothing to choose between Walkers Wanderers and John Pye as Joseph Walker scored for the former Archie Shannon for the latter in a 1-1 draw.

