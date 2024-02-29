Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fixture backlog increased as just ten League and cup games went ahead on Sunday with both Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup semi-finals between Mutton FC and Doe Lea plus Honeycomb and Golden Pheasant being postponed for a third time.

The League and domestic cup competitions faired little better with just a handful of games going ahead with the game between Pilsley Community and Boythorpe the only one to take place in HKL ONE, and thanks largely to a superb hat-trick from Tyron Macaskill and a fourth from Tyler Barkesby, Pilsley recorded only their second league win of the season, beating Boythorpe 4-2, substitute Reece Shaw scoring both Boythorpe goals.

Rangers moved three points clear at the top of HKL TWO on the back of an excellent 3-0 win at third placed Brampton Victoria in which Reece Daffin, Ricky Machin and Joe Robb scored the winning goals.

Action from Tupton (yellow/blue) v Clowne Comets (claret/blue) - all photos courtesy of Martin Roberts.

A hat-trick from Bolsover Town Seniors’ Josh Nicholls proved to be decisive as his side edged out Gasoline by the odd goal in five.

There was just one game in HKL THREE and it ended all square as a Rhys Wallhead goal earned Shinnon a point at leaders MSK Utd.

In HKL FOUR leaders Clowne Comets took advantage of second-placed Spartans Reserves’ 3-2 defeat at Badger, beating Tupton 4-2 to move four points clear at the top with three games in hand, James Baddams, Jordan Coates, Louie Hodkin and Owen Lester with the winning goals.

In the Chatsworth Cup, HKL FOUR leaders John Pye lost their first game of the season as fellow FOUR outfit Walkers Wanderers beat them 2-0 to end their interest in the competition, Cahan Gould and Brad McGwyer with the winning goals.

Luke Walters was in superb form for Crown and Anchor, hitting four of his side’s five goals in a 5-1 win at Wingfield White Hart, Cameron-Lee Davison adding number five.