Struggling National League club sack manager
The Minstermen are fifth from bottom, just one place and one point above the National League relegation zone.
Ardley was only appointed in September and signed a three-year deal. His last game in charge was a 2-0 away defeat to Barnet on Saturday. It means they are looking for their third manager of the season.
The Minstermen said in a statement: "York City FC have today confirmed the immediate departure of manager Neal Ardley. He will work with the owners on a smooth transition and Tony McMahon will be appointed interim manager. A search is already underway for a permanent replacement."
Co-chairs Matt and Julie-Anne Uggla said: “We’d like to thank Neal for his contribution to this incredible club both on the pitch and behind the scenes.
"We wish him well for the future. We now look forward to the next chapter for York City. We are working hard to be able to upstate the fans on the new appointment.”
Chesterfield travel to York on Friday, March 29.