Struggling National League club make 'difficult decision' to sack title-winning manager

Fourth from bottom Ebbsfleet United have parted ways with Dennis Kutrieb after 31 matches. The club said staying in the division was their ‘number one priority.’

The German led them to the National League South title last season but they have found the step-up hard. They are only in the relegation zone on goal difference but other teams around them have played fewer games.

Kutrieb’s last match was Saturday’s 1-0 away defeat to rock-bottom Oxford City.

Dennis Kutrieb.

Fellow relegation rivals Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde have seen an improvement in results since sacking their managers and Ebbsfleet will be hoping this ‘difficult decision’ does the same for them.

Ebbsfleet said in a statement: “Such decisions are never easy to make, especially off the back of such a remarkable and record-breaking previous season, but the status of the football club must always take priority and be foremost when making these big decisions.

"Unfortunately, our form and results in 2023/24 have not reflected the sheer hard work and determination with which Dennis and Chris (Franks) have approached every single minute of their time at Ebbsfleet United and the club has reached the difficult decision to part ways.”

