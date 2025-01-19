Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield
Tom Naylor in action against Grimsby Town. Photo: Chesterfield FC
2. Max Thompson 7
Alert to come off his line on three important occasions to cut-out dangerous through-balls. Other than that, he didn't have many saves to make. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
A really strong performance. Grew and grew into the game, anticipated things well, won his duels and showed plenty of energy going forward. Looked like he might be the one to create something in the latter stages. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Tom Naylor 6
Perhaps a bit unlucky to see his decent headed clearance come straight back at him for Grimsby's opener but he made up for it with a near post header for the equaliser and was solid after that. Photo: Tina Jenner
