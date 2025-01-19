'Strong performance' - Chesterfield player ratings from Grimsby Town draw

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Jan 2025, 19:10 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 08:30 BST
Tom Naylor’s header earned Chesterfield a deserved point at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Tom Naylor in action against Grimsby Town.

1. Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield

Tom Naylor in action against Grimsby Town.

Alert to come off his line on three important occasions to cut-out dangerous through-balls. Other than that, he didn't have many saves to make.

2. Max Thompson 7

Alert to come off his line on three important occasions to cut-out dangerous through-balls. Other than that, he didn't have many saves to make.

A really strong performance. Grew and grew into the game, anticipated things well, won his duels and showed plenty of energy going forward. Looked like he might be the one to create something in the latter stages.

3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7

A really strong performance. Grew and grew into the game, anticipated things well, won his duels and showed plenty of energy going forward. Looked like he might be the one to create something in the latter stages.

Perhaps a bit unlucky to see his decent headed clearance come straight back at him for Grimsby's opener but he made up for it with a near post header for the equaliser and was solid after that.

4. Tom Naylor 6

Perhaps a bit unlucky to see his decent headed clearance come straight back at him for Grimsby's opener but he made up for it with a near post header for the equaliser and was solid after that.

