Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Dorking Wanderers 4 v 1 Chesterfield
Chesterfield lost 4-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Harry Tyrer 8
The only starter who came out of the game with any credit. He made a string of good saves in the first-half to keep Town in it. Left exposed by those in front of him for all four goals. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Jeff King 3
A few raids down the right in each half saw one tame shot saved and a couple of hit-and-miss crosses. One should have been buried by Berry. His mistake led to the fourth goal. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Ash Palmer 3
He let Rutherford get away from him too easily for the second goal. Headed one back just before half-time. Looked off the pace. Chalk and cheese from his man of the match display in midweek. Photo: Jan Kruger