News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

'String of saves' - Chesterfield player ratings from big defeat to Dorking Wanderers

Chesterfield got hammered 4-1 by Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 16:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 16:50 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield lost 4-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday.

1. Dorking Wanderers 4 v 1 Chesterfield

Chesterfield lost 4-1 at Dorking Wanderers on Saturday. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The only starter who came out of the game with any credit. He made a string of good saves in the first-half to keep Town in it. Left exposed by those in front of him for all four goals.

2. Harry Tyrer 8

The only starter who came out of the game with any credit. He made a string of good saves in the first-half to keep Town in it. Left exposed by those in front of him for all four goals. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
A few raids down the right in each half saw one tame shot saved and a couple of hit-and-miss crosses. One should have been buried by Berry. His mistake led to the fourth goal.

3. Jeff King 3

A few raids down the right in each half saw one tame shot saved and a couple of hit-and-miss crosses. One should have been buried by Berry. His mistake led to the fourth goal. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
He let Rutherford get away from him too easily for the second goal. Headed one back just before half-time. Looked off the pace. Chalk and cheese from his man of the match display in midweek.

4. Ash Palmer 3

He let Rutherford get away from him too easily for the second goal. Headed one back just before half-time. Looked off the pace. Chalk and cheese from his man of the match display in midweek. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WanderersChesterfield