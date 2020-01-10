Striker-turned-defender and long-throw specialist: Everything you need to know about Chesterfield's new signing Jordan Cropper from Premier League Burnley

Chesterfield have signed young defender Jordan Cropper from Premier League Burnley on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old right-back is John Pemberton’s first signing since being appointed caretaker boss.

We understand that Burnley boss and Spireites legend Sean Dyche played a massive part in helping his old club out.

With right-backs Josef Yarney and Matt Tootle both struggling with injuries Cropper will add some much-needed cover to a position where midfielders Robbie Weir and Jonathan Smith have both had to fill in.

Cropper said: “I can’t wait. It’s not been the best of starts for the club but I think we can really kick on.

“I’m looking forward to it and it’s going to be a really good rest of the season.”

Jordan Cropper.

The Clarets signed Cropper in February 2017 from Ilkeston Town after he was recommended by former Chesterfield and Alfreton manager Nicky Law, who is Burnley’s head of youth recruitment.

Since signing for the top flight club he has been learning his trade as a regular in Burnley’s Under-23 squad.

He has trained with Burnley’s first-team and was part of the squad for matches against Manchester City and Manchester United last season.

The Nottingham-born defender, who reportedly is a ‘long throw specialist’, initially signed at Turf Moor as a striker but has since switched to right-back.

He was rewarded for his impressive performances with his first professional contract in April 2019 on a two-year deal.

Before Ilkeston Town he was at Nottingham Forest and Sandiacre Town.

Speaking to the Ilkeston Advertiser in April 2019, Cropper’s mum, Mel, said: “It’s been a great couple of years for him there and to have signed a professional deal is reward for his hard work.

“He initially went to Burnley as a striker but they soon saw qualities in him that they felt would be better used at right-back and he’s gone on in leaps and bounds.

“It’s the same position he played in at Forest and he’s made it his own. They couldn’t believe how quickly he adapted.”