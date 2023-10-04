Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The striker has left the Spireites by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old signed for Town from Bradford City in April 2021.

Sadly, the majority of his time at the club was hampered by a health issue. He only made 26 appearances in two-and-a-half-years, scoring 10 goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His last outing came on March 4 as a late substitute against Gateshead last season.

During last season he was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City.

Rowe’s highlights include scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Southend United and finding the net in play-off games against Notts County and Halifax.

He is now a free agent and can sign for another club.

Confirming his departure, the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club can confirm that Danny Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.