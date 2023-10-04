News you can trust since 1855
Danny Rowe’s time at Chesterfield has come to an end.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:31 BST
The striker has left the Spireites by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old signed for Town from Bradford City in April 2021.

Sadly, the majority of his time at the club was hampered by a health issue. He only made 26 appearances in two-and-a-half-years, scoring 10 goals.

Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)Danny Rowe. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
His last outing came on March 4 as a late substitute against Gateshead last season.

During last season he was loaned out to AFC Fylde and York City.

Rowe’s highlights include scoring a hat-trick in a 4-0 win against Southend United and finding the net in play-off games against Notts County and Halifax.

He is now a free agent and can sign for another club.

Confirming his departure, the Spireites said: “Chesterfield Football Club can confirm that Danny Rowe has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would to thank Danny for his time and efforts whilst at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

