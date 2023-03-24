Striker could return for Chesterfield play-off campaign after York City loan

The striker, who is believed to be out of contract in the summer, has joined the Ministermen for the remainder of the campaign.

But if he can get some good minutes under his belt and score a few goals then he could come back into the fold for the Blues’ likely play-off campaign.

“To get Danny some games,” coach Danny Webb said when asked about the reason behind Rowe’s loan move.

Danny Rowe has joined York City on loan.

“When he had the health problems and then he went to Fylde I don’t think he was still anywhere near his fitness. And I think he got a few knocks and niggles there and then he came back here.

“It is a shame for Dan because he wants to play football, to score goals. I think if you look at how well our forwards have done, it is very hard for him to get in that team, especially when his fitness is not where it has to be just yet. That is not through Danny’s attitude, his attitude is spot on, it is because he hasn’t played games.

“He has gone to York, a team I think will stay up, I think they will be alright, so it is a chance for him to get some games and enjoy his football and then come back here whenever that is and fight for his play again.”

Asked about the possibility of him still playing a part in Chesterfield’s season, Webb added: “I think that is the message that the manager gives to anyone who goes out on loan. It is never an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ job.