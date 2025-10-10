Dylan Duffy.

Dylan Duffy is making progress but has been ruled out of Chesterfield’s game against Salford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites have dropped to ninth in the League Two table after winning just one out of their last six, including a heavy 6-2 defeat at Colchester United last weekend. However, they did bounce back in the EFL Trophy in midweek, beating League One Burton Albion 1-0.

This Saturday they host a Salford side who are three places and one point above them but who have lost their last two in the league. The Blues took four points off them last season, drawing 1-1 at home and winning 4-0 away in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town are unbeaten at home this season and they will want to maintain that record and jump back into the top seven with a positive performance which will help to banish the bad memories of the Colchester hammering.

In terms of team news, they will definitely be without Will Grigg, who is going to be sidelined for two to three weeks with a groin injury which forced him off just before half-time a week ago. Scan results have returned a better outcome than first expected.

Janoi Donacien made his first appearance since re-signing for the club last month in the victory over Burton, playing just over an hour, and he came through it unscathed. John Fleck came off at half-time in the win and Danny Webb confirmed to the DT that his withdrawal was a pre-planned substitution.

Duffy has not featured for more than a month, missing the last five league games with a strange knee injury. However, he underwent a rigorous fitness test yesterday and is making progress but Saturday will come too soon for him.

Matt Dibley-Dias (knee) and Luke Butterfield (foot) remain out.