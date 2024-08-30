Liam Mandeville. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield's injury situation should ease in the near future but remains lengthy for now.

The Spireites had a clean bill of health for the majority of last year but they were unlucky to suffer several setbacks this pre-season.

Ryheem Sheckleford has had an operation on his hamstring and is going to be out until around November, as will Ash Palmer with a knee problem. But Paddy Madden (calf), Liam Mandeville (ankle), Ryan Colclough (calf) and Devan Tanton (thigh) are closer to returning, while Harvey Araujo missed out last week against Salford City with a knock, but Branden Horton has picked up an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have got Lincoln away on Tuesday (in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy) which we will be really stretched,” Cook explained. “I think the list is up to eight, even nine, now. I think Branden Horton has joined that list now which is really disappointing.

"Hopefully in the next week or two we will see Mandeville, possibly Colclough, possibly Madden, possibly Horton, all come back into the fold. The quicker that happens the stronger we will be.”

Chesterfield face a trip to leaders Gillingham on Saturday in front of the Sky cameras, with both teams going into the clash unbeaten.

Cook said: "They are a really strong team with a very good manager in Mark (Bonner). It will be a really tough test but we are really looking forward to it. We will go there and give the best performance that we can give and hopefully it is enough to see us come away with something. We are very much learning about the division. I would certainly have Gillingham as one of the stronger teams in the league. Gillingham away is a very severe test but one we are looking forward to.”