The 29-year-old, who was captain at Bolton Wanderers before making the move to the Hatters in October, is a quality operator at this level and will pose a big threat to the Spireites if he is available.

The midfielder missed out against Dover Athletic on Saturday but boss Dave Challinor hopes to have him back for Tuesday.

Challinor said: "He has been playing with a little bit of an issue so we wanted to get him through the two games and then he had an injection in his ankle. It has not made a significant difference yet but we will see how he is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antoni Sarcevic of Stockport County.

"We are obviously hoping that he can play, he is important to us.

"If he can play then brilliant because he makes a huge impact on our team, If he can’t then so be it.”

League leaders Stockport, who have one more point than second-placed Chesterfield, made history when they won their tenth game in a row at the weekend.

The match on Tuesday night at Edgeley Park is set to be a sell-out with around 2,000 Spireites fans making the journey.

Challinor added: “I think the atmosphere in grounds are often made by opposing sets of fans and Chesterfield will come in their numbers so that will only enhance the atmosphere that will be in here.”

Stockport have the ninth best home record in the league, while the Spireites have the second best away record.

Like Webb, Challinor did not shy away from the importance of the fixture between the two title contenders.

"It is a big game, potentially the biggest game of the season so far,” Challinor, who took over Stockport in November after leaving Hartlepool United, said.

"When you play the teams that direct competition to you it is a big opportunity and we will do everything we can to take it on Tuesday.