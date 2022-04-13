Having already sold-out their initial allocation of 1,800 for the match on Monday, Monday 2, the Hatters have now been granted another 800 tickets which are due to go on sale next week.

Stockport, who currently have an eight-point lead over second-placed Wrexham, come to the Technique when there will be just three matches of the regular season remaining.

From a Hatters point of view, there is a lot of anticipation around the fixture because it could be the day they clinch the title and automatic promotion back to League Two. And with it being a bank holiday, it is sure to be a special atmosphere.

Stockport County visit the Technique Stadium next month.

At one point it looked like the fixture between the two teams could be a title decider, but Stockport’s incredible form since Dave Challinor was appointed in November has meant they have opened up a 12-point lead over Town.

But there could still be a lot riding on the game for the Blues as they aim to secure a play-off place and possibly a top three spot.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Edgeley Park in February, with Stockport coming from two goals down after Chesterfield had Jeff King sent off.

"We're pleased to confirm that after conversations with Chesterfield, we have been allocated a further 800 tickets in the away end for the game on Monday 2nd May,” the Hatters said.