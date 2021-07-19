Stockport County

Have made a big statement by signing prolific striker Scott Quigley from League Two Barrow for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old scored 20 goals for Barrow as they won the National League title in the 2019/2020 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Quigley, pictured playing for Barrow, has joined Stockport County.

His goals won him the golden boot that year and a place in the team of the season.

The forward, who has signed a three-year deal, will add even more attacking quality to a side containing John Rooney, who he played alongside in that Barrow promotion-winning team, and Paddy Madden.

Wrexham

Another of Chesterfield’s likely promotion rivals have also boosted their striking options.

The Red Dragons have brought in Jake Hyde from FC Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old scored 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Shaymen last season.

He bagged 16 goals in 32 games for Woking the campaign before.

Hyde has signed a two-year contract at the Racecourse Ground.

Solihull Moors

Sheffield United defender Harry Boyes has joined on loan until January.

The 19-year-old, who is described as an attacking full-back, spent eight years in the Manchester City academy before moving to Bramall Lane.

Aldershot

Have signed defender Kevin Lokko, 25, from Harrogate Town on a two-year deal.

Altrincham

Midfielder Connor Kirby has rejoined the club on loan until January from Harrogate Town.

The 22-year-old, who came through the Sheffield Wednesday youth ranks, had a loan spell at the Robins last season.

Dover Athletic

Have snapped up former Hull City midfielder Ryan Hanson.