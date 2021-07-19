Stockport County and Wrexham both bolster striking options - latest National League transfers
Here is a round-up of the latest National League transfers:
Stockport County
Have made a big statement by signing prolific striker Scott Quigley from League Two Barrow for an undisclosed fee.
The 28-year-old scored 20 goals for Barrow as they won the National League title in the 2019/2020 season.
His goals won him the golden boot that year and a place in the team of the season.
The forward, who has signed a three-year deal, will add even more attacking quality to a side containing John Rooney, who he played alongside in that Barrow promotion-winning team, and Paddy Madden.
Wrexham
Another of Chesterfield’s likely promotion rivals have also boosted their striking options.
The Red Dragons have brought in Jake Hyde from FC Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee.
The 31-year-old scored 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Shaymen last season.
He bagged 16 goals in 32 games for Woking the campaign before.
Hyde has signed a two-year contract at the Racecourse Ground.
Solihull Moors
Sheffield United defender Harry Boyes has joined on loan until January.
The 19-year-old, who is described as an attacking full-back, spent eight years in the Manchester City academy before moving to Bramall Lane.
Aldershot
Have signed defender Kevin Lokko, 25, from Harrogate Town on a two-year deal.
Altrincham
Midfielder Connor Kirby has rejoined the club on loan until January from Harrogate Town.
The 22-year-old, who came through the Sheffield Wednesday youth ranks, had a loan spell at the Robins last season.
Dover Athletic
Have snapped up former Hull City midfielder Ryan Hanson.
The 20-year-old was on loan at the Whites last season and has now made the move permanent.