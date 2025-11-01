Stevenage manager Alex Revell.

‘Extremely disappointed’ Stevenage manager Alex Revell said his team should have been awarded a ‘stonewall’ penalty in the FA Cup defeat to Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites won 1-0 at the Lamex Stadium thanks to a second-half penalty from Lee Bonis after Dilan Markanday was brought down in the box. Stevenage had a couple of shouts for a spot-kick of their own at 0-0 but referee Alan Young ignored the appeals. But, in fairness, to Revell, he admitted it was not the reason why they lost the game.

Revell said: "The one in the first-half is a stonewall penalty. We have watched it, it is a stonewall penalty. Their (Chesterfield) one is a penalty. The second-half one for us probably isn’t, if I am honest. I don’t want to go down that route and blame the referee because that is not what we are about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stevenage are fourth in League One, having conceded the fewest number of goals, and they were unbeaten at home this season until this result. But Revell was scathing about his team’s performance, which could be seen as being a little harsh.

“It is extremely disappointing,” he said. “We play a certain way with intensity and tempo, there was none of that, first-half especially. The goal against us is not what we are about at all. You can lose games but the way we play, you want to see intensity and aggressive football, runners forward, but we didn’t do that at all today.

“That is not a performance that is acceptable for us. We prepared the same as we always do. It does not matter what competition it is, it is a battle, you have to win your duels, you have to play with a winning mentality in everything you do, and we didn’t do it.

"In the first-half we had a warning with the (Bonis) goal that was offside. In terms of the way we press, we just did not look like the same team. It is down to us to work out why. We will let the players know that it is not acceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We started the second-half much better, played forward, got crosses in and got at people. The players in the second-half performed much more like we are apart from a split second. When you make mistakes at this level, you get punished. We have to learn from that.”

Chesterfield will find out who they will face in the second round when the draw takes place on Monday at 6.45pm on TNT Sports and Youtube.