'Stepped up in the big moment' - Chesterfield player ratings from dramatic play-off win against Bromley

The Spireites will now play Notts County next Saturday at Wembley for a place in League Two.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

Chesterfield beat Bromley 3-2 in extra time. Picture: Tina Jenner.

He might be a bit disappointed with the first goal, but was perhaps a tad unfortunate as well. Came for a lot of corners, crosses and long throws to take the pressure off, especially in extra-time.

Jeff King 7

Up and down all game. Dangerous shots in each half. Got caught with balls in behind a couple of times. Showed tremendous energy in extra-time to keep driving forward. Got booked and had to be careful for the remainder. Thankfully he didn’t get a second yellow. One penalty appeal turned down.

Ash Palmer 7

A gutsy display at the back. Had to deal with a lot of balls into the box. Didn’t do much wrong apart from when he left Cheek’s cross for Fitzsimons to deal with and Marriott pounced.

Jamie Grimes 7

Like Palmer, he won so many aerial duels. Town’s centre-back pairing had their hands full with Cheek and Marriott all afternoon. A couple of stray passes in the first-half but overall he can be pleased. Replays showed that he had stepped up for Bromley’s equaliser which made it 2-2 and it should have been ruled offside.

Bailey Clements 7

He was excellent in the first-half, snapping into plenty of tackles, pinching possession and making runs into the Bromley box. But he was caught upfield for the Ravens’ first goal. Like Grimes, he also had stepped up to play Sowumni offside for Bromley’s second goal but the linesman missed it. Came off early into extra-time.

Mike Jones 8

My man of the match. He was a warrior in the middle of the park. He got a foot in, broke up play and ran hard all game. He left everything out there before being subbed on 89 minutes.

Darren Oldaker 7

His deflected free-kick put Town 2-1 up. Showed a nice calmness and composure about him when the game became hectic at times.

Liam Mandeville 8

The matchwinner. Chesterfield’s Player of the Year stepped up in the big moment. His neat footwork worked himself an opening and he blasted into the corner to make it 3-2 in extra-time. He could have got on the scoresheet earlier, one saved and one blocked, but nobody cares now! Bromley defender Elerewe saw red in the second-half after a nasty challenge on him.

Armando Dobra 7

Came to close scoring early on with a curling shot from the edge of the area on the angle. Got caught on the ball for Bromley’s first goal but always posed a threat. He wriggled away from opponents and drove forward with a purpose. Managed 85 minutes after returning from a hamstring injury.

Ryan Colclough 8

Not sure how he finished the game! Looked like he would have to be forced off in extra-time as he held his hamstring. He managed to grit his teeth and hobble through. Assisted the first goal with a determined run to the byline and a driven low cross. Great courage.

Andy Dallas 8

Put in a big shift. He ran the channels superbly, stretching the Bromley defence and dragging them out wide. He will be claiming the equaliser for 1-1 but replays showed it was an own goal. Subbed off before extra-time.

Ollie Banks 7

Replaced Dobra on 85.

Paul McCallum 7

Came on for Dallas on 85.

Joe Quigley 7

Replaced Jones. With Colcloygh struggling, he had to play left wing at times, and he performed really well.

Laurence Maguire 7