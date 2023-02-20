Stats show goals will start flowing for Chesterfield sooner rather than later

The Spireites are winless in six, collecting just two points out of 18, but they have steadied the ship with two away draws after losing four on the bounce.

Town have only scored three goals in those six matches but there are reasons for optimism because the stats show that good chances are being created. In fact, the xG (expected goals) rate from the last six matches is 10.81.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even against Barnet, a 3-0 loss, the heaviest of the season, Paul Cook’s men had a higher xG. It was the same against Notts County despite having 10 men for the last half an hour. And against Boreham Wood when goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore had the game of his life. The figures show it should have been a comfortable win against Aldershot, and a narrow victory over Solihull Moors. In the last six fixtures, only Woking have had a higher xG rate against the Blues.

Chesterfield are currently fourth in the National League.

Perhaps a cliche, or a ‘glass half full’ outlook, but you could argue there would be more reason for concern if the chances were not being created.

Armando Dobra is the top scorer with nine in all competitions so to not have a player on double figures by the middle of February is not ideal but Paul McCallum is now in the building, allowing Joe Quigley to have a breather, and they still plan on being ‘active’ in the transfer market to add more ‘firepower’, according to Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are a ‘glass half empty’ person, you could argue the chances may continue to be missed, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the goals started flowing again. Someone may even be on the end of a hammering.

Here is a breakdown of Chesterfield’s xG from the last six outings (opposition in brackets).

v Solihull: 1.63 (0.61)

v Aldershot: 2.47 (0.75)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

v Notts: 1.47 (1.18)

v Woking: 0.55 (1.54)

v Boreham: 2.87 (2.27)