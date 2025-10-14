Zach Hemming.

Zach Hemming says Chesterfield’s win against Salford City is the standard they have to meet for the rest of the season now.

The goalkeeper, a summer signing from Middlesbrough for a fee on a three-year deal, kept his first clean sheet in two months on Saturday in the 2-0 win. And the 25-year-old produced a great save at 1-0, getting down low to his right to tip Daniel Udoh’s shot onto the post, which proved to be vital in the end.

He said: "I managed to get a touch onto it to tip it onto the post. I think a lot of people didn’t know what happened – it was that fast! But I am just really happy to have played my part and help the team out. It was a massive three points. Everyone played their part in the clean sheet, it is not just me. Every man showed how much we wanted to win. It is really pleasing to get the clean sheet after what happened last week. You have seen the togetherness after what happened and we are really happy.”

Despite conceding six goals against Colchester United the week before, Hemming was many people’s vote for man of the match as he stopped the scoreline becoming even more embarrassing. But against Salford the Blues were much more solid and the stopper is hoping it can be a foundation to build on, with another home game coming up against Fleetwood Town this weekend.

He said: "A lot of people said I was man of the match but I don’t want that award after what happened! I think in the last few weeks I have been making saves but we have not been getting the results or the clean sheets but today everyone was unbelievable. Everyone ran for each other, put their foot in when they needed to and I think if you had looked at that game you would not have known what had happened last week.

“Hopefully in the next home game we can put the same performance in. Hopefully this draws a line under a few of the bad performances that we have had and we can kick-on from here. I think that is the standard now. Hopefully we can put a run together now and stay up there.”

Hemming and his family have settled in the area and his kids are in local schools. The stopper had been searching for somewhere where he could put down some roots rather than being on the move all of the time.

"I love it, “ he added. “I love coming in every day.”