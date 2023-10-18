Action from Hepthorne Lane v Brampton Victoria (light blue) as Brampton score the winning goal. Photo by Martin Roberts.

​Doe Lea beat Mutton 4-1 to move within two points of HKL ONE leaders Butchers Arms, Cory Burton, Max Denton, Josh Parfitt and Craig Purcell netting.

Boythorpe edged out Bridge Inn 3-2 to leapfrog them into third place. Will Whitehead scored twice with Matt Crowe adding goal number three.

Rangers remain in pole position in HKL TWO following a 2-1 victory over hosts Killamarsh. Sam Stringer hit the target for Killamarsh but goals from Ricky Machin and Nathan Melbourne allowed Rangers to claim the points. Brampton Rovers thumped Hollingwood to go above them in the table, while a goal for Staveley Town’s Josh Davies beat Bolsover Town Seniors.

Bottom club Glapwell Gladiators’ Kieran Gibson, Mohammad Rena Keshtkar, Morgan Twell and Jonathan Heath hit the target against Grassmoor Sports but a superb Rio Topham hat-trick plus goals from Finn Oakley, Ben Cotterill and Charlie Dawes saw Sports win 6-4.

Spotted Frog picked up their second win of the season, thumping Creswell Barnet 6-0.

Steelmelters ran riot in HKL THREE, hammering a winless and lacklustre Poolsbrook Town 12-0. Steelmelters’ scorers were Chris Hall, Tom Redman, Davy Francis, Ryan Preece, Tom Spiezick (3), Matt Towndrow (2), Luke Noble, Tom Keown and Ash Redman.

A much closer contest between Shinnon and MSK United ended 2-2 whilst a hat-trick from Chris Hooper earned Clay Cross United a 3-0 success over FC Duke. Leaders Tibshelf Community were held to a 1-1 draw by Whitwell.

Whilst Grassmoor Sports scored six in their game, their Reserves did likewise in HKL FOUR to beat Chesterfield Junior Blues 6-5 despite Marc Bright hitting a treble for the Blues. Amongst the scorers for Sports Reserves were Luke Addlington, Luke James, Jack Lockyear, Brady Parker and Josh Turner.

Green United beat Creswell Barnet Reserves 3-1 with goals from Jordan Green, Mike Lettall and Craig Marples. Hasland Community eased past White Hart 4-1, Mark Crain scoring twice, Carl Germany and Aaron Walker once, while Rose & Crown saw off Woodthorpe Inn 4-3.

Walkers Wanderers fell 3-2 to Chesterfield Town as two Connor Whelan goals plus a third from Isaac Rushworth cancelled out strikes from Dave Canning and Mark Kelly.

Clowne Comets are currently in complete control of HKL FIVE after they outclassed Badger to beat them 9-2, giving them an eight-point advantage over second-placed Dronfield who trounced Hasland Community Reserves 7-0.

Owen Lester was in superb form for Comets, scoring four of their goals, aided and abetted by Elliott Daffin, Ryan Daffin, Jacob Owen, Sam Smith and Alex Toplis. Dronfield had Will White scoring twice, Dean Webster-Smith three times and Ethan Wymer and Tom Khan once each.

Spartans Rovers are up to fourth following a comfortable 6-0 win over strugglers Brimington, Courage Lions won 5-3 at Renishaw and goals from Luke Higgins, Dan Lawton, Aston Stanley, Luke Walters and Aaron Stone earned Crown and Anchor a 5-2 win over Town CFC for whom James Whitehead got both goals.