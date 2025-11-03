Chesterfield knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute.placeholder image
Spot a Chesterfield fan you know in our gallery of fans from the FA Cup win at Stevenage

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 06:51 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 07:00 GMT
Spireites moved into the next round of the cup after a classic FA Cup shock.

The Blues knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute.

Spireites had faced the meanest defence in League One – a record which had seen Stevenage stay unbeaten at home all season.

However, Spireites showed their own rock-solid defence to keep the clean sheet and secure a deserved win.

But Stevenage manager Alex Revell felt his team had been robbed of a ‘stonewall’ penalty.

"The one in the first-half is a stonewall penalty. We have watched it, it is a stonewall penalty,” he said. “Their (Chesterfield) one is a penalty. The second-half one for us probably isn’t, if I am honest. I don’t want to go down that route and blame the referee because that is not what we are about.”

Here are some of the Spireites fans who travelled down, courtesty of Tina Jenner. Take a look and see who you know.

Get all the latest Spireites news in our website daily.

1. Stevenage 0 Spieries 1

Chesterfield knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute. Photo: Tina Jenner

2. Stevenage 0 Spieries 1

Chesterfield knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute. Photo: Tina Jenner

3. Stevenage 0 Spieries 1

Chesterfield knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute. Photo: Tina Jenner

4. Tina Jenner : Stevenage 0 Spieries 1

Chesterfield knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute. Photo: Tina Jenner

