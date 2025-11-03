The Blues knocked out League One high-flyers Stevenage thanks to a Lee Bonis penalty in the 61st minute.

Spireites had faced the meanest defence in League One – a record which had seen Stevenage stay unbeaten at home all season.

However, Spireites showed their own rock-solid defence to keep the clean sheet and secure a deserved win.

But Stevenage manager Alex Revell felt his team had been robbed of a ‘stonewall’ penalty.

"The one in the first-half is a stonewall penalty. We have watched it, it is a stonewall penalty,” he said. “Their (Chesterfield) one is a penalty. The second-half one for us probably isn’t, if I am honest. I don’t want to go down that route and blame the referee because that is not what we are about.”

Here are some of the Spireites fans who travelled down, courtesty of Tina Jenner. Take a look and see who you know.

